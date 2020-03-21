Marshall Wace LLP Buys 493,045 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.59% of Euronav worth $16,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 52,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Euronav by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. DNB Markets cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

EURN opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

