Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373,526 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of ANGI Homeservices worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,239 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 782,526 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 379,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGI. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

