Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 419.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of IDEX worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $116.48 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.