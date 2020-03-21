Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.39 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,211.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.