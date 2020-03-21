Marshall Wace LLP Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 853,516 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.32% of Stag Industrial worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,078,000 after buying an additional 124,844 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 597.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 158,421 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 132,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.04. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

