Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,810 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.81% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

