Marshall Wace LLP Invests $14.74 Million in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 621,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of Williams Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong bought 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

