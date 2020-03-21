Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 58,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Varian Medical Systems worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 452.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 716,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after acquiring an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after acquiring an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $65,435,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 267,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,962,000 after acquiring an additional 236,630 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR opened at $99.52 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.31 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.