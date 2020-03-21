Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 338,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $13.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.29%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.98.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

