Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 456,632 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 242.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,632 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.56% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $16.20 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

