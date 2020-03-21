Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 77,193 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of Hyatt Hotels worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.