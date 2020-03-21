Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 858,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Extended Stay America at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 2,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,500,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after buying an additional 2,410,853 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,884,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270,847 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $12,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $18.76.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.95 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%.

STAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura cut shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.