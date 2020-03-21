Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,482,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Mylan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75. Mylan NV has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.37.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

