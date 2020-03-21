Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.44% of Photronics worth $14,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,068,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 275,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 104,397 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.