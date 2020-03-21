Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,040 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

