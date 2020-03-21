Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 127,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.58% of TRI Pointe Group worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

