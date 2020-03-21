Marshall Wace LLP Sells 118,733 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.33% of Kemper worth $16,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMPR opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.39. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

