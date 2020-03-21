Marshall Wace LLP Sells 121,078 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,730 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 121,078 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 401,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $60,956,000 after purchasing an additional 108,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,286 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 335,334 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 243,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $105.72 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 48.29% and a net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

