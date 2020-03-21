Marshall Wace LLP Sells 136,906 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,906 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.60% of Integer worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 466.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,173,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

