Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,026 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.18% of Aspen Technology worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 38.2% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 43,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 24.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.86.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $76.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $142.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

