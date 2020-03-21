Marshall Wace LLP Sells 525,465 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 525,465 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

