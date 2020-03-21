Marshall Wace LLP Sells 62,152 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,152 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.31% of PacWest Bancorp worth $14,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 247.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $16.45 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders purchased 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

