Marshall Wace LLP Takes $14.63 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,631,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

NYSE MA opened at $211.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $210.00 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

