Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,902 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $13,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.