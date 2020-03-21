Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 41,567 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,274.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of W W Grainger worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 335,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,509,000 after purchasing an additional 110,543 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger stock opened at $213.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $212.01 and a 12 month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.45.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

