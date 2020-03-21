Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 103,297 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.28.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

