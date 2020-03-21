Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEO shares. Bank of America cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of CEO stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.40.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.