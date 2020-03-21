Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 168.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $1,160,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

TRMB stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

