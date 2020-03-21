Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $13.76 Million in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of National Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

