Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $14.03 Million in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 344,556 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PWR stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

