Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,662 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 26,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.12% of LYFT worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in LYFT by 723.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LYFT by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other LYFT news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $87,290.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,061 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LYFT from $85.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. On average, analysts predict that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

