Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 41,905 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after buying an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $145,306,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Target by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Target by 7,560,250.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,435 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Target by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 552,639 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $97.40 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.