Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) is Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,016 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 2.1% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned 0.36% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $63,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 620,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,633,000 after acquiring an additional 58,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM stock traded down $14.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,004. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.