Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 153,946 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.07% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 85.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.