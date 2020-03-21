Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 169,263 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,537 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

