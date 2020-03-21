Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $19.27 Million Stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,708 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.06% of Irhythm Technologies worth $19,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares in the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,053 shares of company stock worth $4,705,130 in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

