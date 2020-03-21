Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $19.80 Million Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.36% of Methode Electronics worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,682.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 387,685 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,749,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,824,000 after purchasing an additional 133,734 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $4,017,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $2,287,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $902.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.