Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $30.21 Million in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,666,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.10% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. B. Riley cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

