Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 724,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,732 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.72% of GMS worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in GMS by 341.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,023 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 31.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of GMS stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. purchased 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $49,899.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,899.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.