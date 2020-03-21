Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,537 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.13% of Verisign worth $28,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,685,000 after buying an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after buying an additional 323,284 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 415,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after buying an additional 185,549 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,875,000 after buying an additional 114,593 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 113,592 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $157.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.95 and a 200-day moving average of $194.38. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.59 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.