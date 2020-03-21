Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $176.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day moving average of $147.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 27.27%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.85.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,257.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,836. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

