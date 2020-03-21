Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 81,580 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,491 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 81,580 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.58% of Performance Food Group worth $34,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

