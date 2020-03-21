Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,533 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.49% of Paylocity worth $31,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after acquiring an additional 238,630 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 19.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 611,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,856,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

