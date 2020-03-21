Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $213,119.53 and approximately $48,315.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.94 or 0.02141235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00080811 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.