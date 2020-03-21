Master Contract Token Reaches Market Cap of $206,045.64 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $206,045.64 and approximately $47,312.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.02135786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00079069 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.