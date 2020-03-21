MASTERNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $3,080.17 (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. MASTERNET has a total market cap of $3,080.17 and $145.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

