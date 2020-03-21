Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Boosted by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. Match Group comprises about 0.9% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Match Group worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 237.44%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.