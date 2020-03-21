Matchpool (GUP) Market Cap Achieves $145,044.66

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Matchpool has a total market cap of $145,044.66 and approximately $199.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool was first traded on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

