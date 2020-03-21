Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.15% of Materion worth $26,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Materion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Materion by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Materion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $281,234.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,234.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTRN traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $30.80. 170,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,262. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $652.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Materion Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

