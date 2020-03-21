Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.01. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

